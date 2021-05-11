Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $571.37. 56,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,052. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $240.34 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $621.65 and its 200-day moving average is $525.70. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

