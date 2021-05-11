Lambda Price Reaches $0.0802 on Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $118.63 million and $31.23 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00060368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00106890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.00773022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.82 or 0.08802757 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

