Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $182.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $101.14 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

