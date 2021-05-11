Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 873,700 DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 873,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DRTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,566. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $276.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

