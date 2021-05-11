Lapides Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 202.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 179,700 shares during the quarter. Grifols comprises 1.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 94.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,393. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.