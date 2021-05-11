Lapides Asset Management LLC Invests $363,000 in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Strs Ohio increased its position in Electromed by 1,538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Electromed by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electromed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,932. Electromed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELMD shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

