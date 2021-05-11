Lapides Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRPL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $44,608,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $12,748,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 329,901 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $9,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,459. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

