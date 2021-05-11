Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,600 BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAESY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BAESY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. 87,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.98%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.