Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,373 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after buying an additional 435,856 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,702,000 after buying an additional 443,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,770,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

