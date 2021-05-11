Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.46 million.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 141.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,617 shares of company stock worth $6,988,373. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

