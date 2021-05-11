LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Large Volume Increase

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 144,633 shares.The stock last traded at $129.33 and had previously closed at $129.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

