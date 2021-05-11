Leagh Erin Turner Sells 4,500 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

