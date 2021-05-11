LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.94 ($161.11).

FRA LEG opened at €116.25 ($136.76) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €118.03.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

