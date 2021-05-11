LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €136.94 ($161.11).

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

LEG stock opened at €116.25 ($136.76) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €118.03.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

