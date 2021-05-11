Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $458.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

