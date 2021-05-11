Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,790. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

