Legrand’s (LGRDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legrand has an average rating of Hold.

LGRDY opened at $20.62 on Friday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

