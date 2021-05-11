Legrand’s (LGRDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legrand has an average rating of Hold.

LGRDY opened at $20.62 on Friday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

