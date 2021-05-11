Leidos Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on LDOS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

LDOS stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.