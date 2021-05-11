Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Critical Survey

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Lekoil alerts:

This table compares Lekoil and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Centennial Resource Development -84.87% -6.02% -4.11%

This table compares Lekoil and Centennial Resource Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.03 million N/A -$11.58 million N/A N/A Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 1.29 $15.80 million $0.19 23.00

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lekoil has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.82, indicating that its stock price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lekoil and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Centennial Resource Development 4 4 2 0 1.80

Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $1.44, suggesting a potential downside of 67.15%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Lekoil.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Lekoil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it leased or acquired approximately 81,657 net acres; and owned 1,472 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.