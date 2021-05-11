LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,954 shares of company stock worth $13,136,847. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

