LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon Purchases 2,500 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LC stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $12.89. 1,863,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth $15,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,096,000 after buying an additional 301,833 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in LendingClub by 10.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 11.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 187,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

