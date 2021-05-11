Leng Jin Chan Sells 10,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avnet stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.12. 739,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

