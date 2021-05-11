Lennox International (LII) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lennox International (NYSE: LII):

5/3/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $280.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $286.00 to $308.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $347.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $280.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $286.00 to $308.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $347.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $310.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $310.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $258.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $353.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.11. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

