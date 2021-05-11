Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEVL. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp stock remained flat at $$27.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

