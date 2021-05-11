LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,578,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LexinFintech by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 106,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LX stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $464.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

