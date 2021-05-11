LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Increased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $181.07 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

