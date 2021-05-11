Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Barings LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 23.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 849.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 125,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 69.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $1,500,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 647,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,885,963. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

