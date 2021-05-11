Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.68. 622,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 289,443 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

