Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 126,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.