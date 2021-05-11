Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €253.29 ($297.99).

LIN opened at €248.35 ($292.18) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €238.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €217.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 billion and a PE ratio of 54.53. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a fifty-two week high of €247.80 ($291.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

