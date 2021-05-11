Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $448.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

