LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $95,962.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00059856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00106874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.44 or 0.00788444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001760 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

