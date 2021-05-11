Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading 5.7% Higher

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.21. 5,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 382,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $943.27 million, a P/E ratio of -247.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,157.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,049. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

