LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LOGC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 95,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,070. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $151.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $43,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.