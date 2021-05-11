London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LNSTY opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.