L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

LRLCY opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $85.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.752 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

