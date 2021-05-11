Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, reaching $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,707. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 51,036 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.