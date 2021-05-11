Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.9% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.44. 26,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,152. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

