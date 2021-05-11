Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 313 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PACCAR by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.25. 6,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

