Loveless Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PBE traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $69.53. 5,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,594. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.