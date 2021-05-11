Loveless Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 52,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

