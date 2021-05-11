Loveless Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 312,256 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after buying an additional 405,346 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,981. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

