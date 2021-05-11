LSV Asset Management Acquires 357,104 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 357,104 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $53,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

