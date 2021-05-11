LSV Asset Management Sells 15,094 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,094 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.25% of World Fuel Services worth $49,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $8,096,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $426,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $477,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,987. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

