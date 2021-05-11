LSV Asset Management Sells 18,000 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.29% of Bunge worth $32,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.