LSV Asset Management Sells 25,217 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,217 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $41,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,408.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,332,000 after buying an additional 46,578 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $1,501,950.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $8,630,350. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGM opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

