LSV Asset Management Sells 316,300 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,060,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $34,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 374,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 444,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $868.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.