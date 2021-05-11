Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) PT Raised to C$0.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

TSE:LUC opened at C$0.84 on Monday. Lucara Diamond has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$333.39 million and a P/E ratio of -9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

