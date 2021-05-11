Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

LL opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $732.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

