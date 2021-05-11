Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 95,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,352. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

